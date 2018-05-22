A freak accident on Queens Highway, West End GB has claimed the life of a motorist…



West End – A major accident this morning on Grand Bahama Island has claimed the life of a male driver.

We can report that shortly before 7:00am, police were called to the tragic scene of an accident on Queens Highway, West End, in the area of Pelican Lake.

There they discovered a silver four door 2008 Honda Fit driven by Thompson in shambles. The vehicle collided with a utility pole and breakup on impact. The driver died at the scene.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are again appealing to the motoring public to drive with extreme caution due care and attention. They also caution motorists to drive within the speed limit and to always buckle up.

