Archdeacon Harry Bain set to be announced as the New Dean of Nassau effective September 1….



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting tonight that the Anglican Church of the Bahamas is set to welcome a new Dean of the Cathedral.

We can report changes by Bishop Laish Zane Boyd at Addington House has confirmed the appointment of Archdeacon Harry Bain, Rector of Christ the King Anglican Church in Freeport, Grand Bahama, as the new Dean of the Cathedral Church in the City of Nassau.

Archdeacon Bain will replace the Dean of Nassau, The Very Reverend Patrick Adderley, whose stellar career as a priest will come to an end.

Dean Adderley will demit office on September 1 at which time Archdeacon Bain takes up the post.

