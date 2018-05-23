OBAN PROBE SHUTDOWN IN PARLIAMENT!



Nassau – Breaking news from Parliament! Oban Select Committee to Probe and Investigate the dealings of the Government has been REJECTED BY THE PEOPLE’S TIME GOVERNMENT!

What does Minnis and the FNM have to hide?

The Parliament was informed by Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson told the Parliament that the Oban Agreement was being looked over by a Subcommittee of the Cabinet. The RAT WATCHING THE CHEESE!

Why you think the government which rode to power claiming that it will be OPEN AND ACCOUNTABLE are now hiding everything from the people?

We report yinner decide!