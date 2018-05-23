SCHOOL WORKER CHARGED WITH ABDUCTION OF MISSING TEEN



Nassau – A maintenance worker at a public high school has been charged with abduction after a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing was found at his home.

Kevin Dean, 38, of Old Trail Road, made his first court appearance before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday on a charge of abduction of an unmarried person.

Prosecutors allege that Dean abducted the school-aged girl sometime between April 18 and 19. She was allegedly found at Dean’s home last week.

Dean, who works at R.M. Bailey High School, was not required to enter a plea to the charge. Prosecutors plan to fast track the matter to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment on July 26.

McKinney remanded Dean to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services as he lacked the jurisdiction to consider bail. Attorney Bjorn Ferguson represents the accused. Inspector Philip Davis is the prosecutor.