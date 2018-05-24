A home invasion this morning has left a homeowner dead and two suspects on the run from police…

31-year-old Ryan Smith is the #41 homicide victim in that home invasion…



Nassau – Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press right now confirms two-homicide incident in the last 24 hours.

We can report a morning home invasion has resulted in the killing of a resident at Lobster Avenue just off Baillou Hill Road.

Bahamas Press has confirmed the victim to be 31-year-old Ryan Smith.

Police say shortly before 6am today [Thursday 24th], two men break into a home and shot the homeowner before fleeing on foot.

Smith was transported to hospital but later died. He became the country’s 40th homicide victim. Police are now on the lookout for both suspects on the run.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that the man, who was shot on Wednesday 22nd on Market Street and Bahama Avenue, has also died overnight of his injuries. He became the country’s 40th homicide victim.