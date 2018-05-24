Another young schoolgirl gets raped



Nassau – When the criminals are not invading your home and killing ya dead they are raping the school chirrin dem!

Police on New Providence are investigating the circumstances surrounding another rape of a juvenile

female this afternoon.

According to reports, shortly after 2:00pm, a juvenile female was walking on a dirt road in the area of Big Pond subdivision, when she was accosted by an unknown male who indecently assaulted her, before running away.

Police are appealing to parents and guardians, to encourage their children to walk in groups when traversing isolate areas, or to refrain from walking in isolated area.