Three men accused by WSC Chairman of stealing a fire hydrant are all free as police failed to show up in court!

Nassau – Three Water and Sewerage employees accused by Adrian Gibson of stealing have had their case dismissed.

Some months ago, the men were accused of having stolen a fire hydrant.

We understand that, despite the claims by Gibson, the police [who he loves to call on employees] failed to show up for their court appearances. Why they refused to show remains a mystery. Maybe they were bribed? Who knows?

But, with this criminal administration operating, anything is possible and now we know justice cannot be won for the people.

So the accused men are free, the hydrant still cannot be found, the police ain’t show up and the criminals are in charge.

We report yinner decide!