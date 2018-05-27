Criminal Government now award illegals with Taxi and Bus Public Service licenses

Minister grants non-Bahamians Taxi and Bus licences – THIS IS A CRIMINAL GOVERNMENT!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning the Ministry of Transport is now issuing TAXI and Bus licenses to persons not even born in the Bahamas.

Sources close to the exercise tell Bahamas Press, “It looks like Bahamians will have to learn a foreign language like creole in order to be awarded a plate. This is incredible!”

The Minnis led criminal government has gotten away with all kinds of illegality in the country without being stopped. Now Taxi and Bus plates are being issued and not one Bahamian seems to care. THIS IS A CRIMINAL GOVERNMENT!

We report yinner decide!