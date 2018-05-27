Man shot dead by police in McCullough Corner



Nassau – Bahamas Press is showing live scenes from that McCullough Corner police involved shooting which has left a male dead.

Police say shortly before 10:00am Sunday, 27th May, 2018, Police Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Burial Ground Corner and East Street. That’s what they say.

As a result of information they received, officers then, proceeded to Sandy Lane off McCullough Corner, where they encountered two men fitting the description of the armed robbery suspects.

As the officers approached, one of the men produced a firearm and pointed it at the officers.

The officers being in fear for their lives, fired at the armed man, resulting in him being shot. The suspect’s firearm, a .40 pistol was recovered on the scene.

Paramedics transported the injured man to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The second suspect has made good his escape.

The scene left the community in a mood of chaos. The mother of the suspect has been left in deep wailing.

The suspect is the 22nd person to have been shot by police since December.

We report yinner decide!