Police report a stabbing incident on Andros



Nassau – Police on the Island of Andros are investigating a stabbing incident Sunday, 27th May 2018, which has left an adult male with injuries.

Shortly after 8:00pm, police were called to the Nicholls Town Clinic, after receiving information that a male presented with stab wounds to his body. Reports are that the victim got into an argument with a male relative while at a home in Lowe Sound, resulting in him being stabbed.

The victim was airlifted to New Providence and is listed in stable condition. An adult male was taken into custody and is assisting in with this investigation.

Meanwhile police have confirmed that at 2pm today, an adult male will be arraigned before the magistrate court on a charged of murder. The suspect is being charged in connection with the shooting death of a male at Fourth Street, Grove on 14th May, 2018.

We report yinner decide!