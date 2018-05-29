Another major illegal landing in Beacon Cay in the Exumas….



EXUMA – Bahamas Press is reporting that at 5:40pm today HMBS P44 intercepted a 40′ sloop west of Beacon Cay with an undetermined amount of Haitian Migrants onboard. Just for a point of information Beacon Cay is one of thr cays in the Exumas.

A thorough search of the vessel is presently being conducted. We don’t know if drugs were onboard.

This is the third recorded illegal landing in the Bahamas in two days. The first being in Eleuthera with over 100 persons. The second at Venice Bay New Providence and now tonight at Beacon Cay Exuma. School is opening in August and undocumented nationals are getting to the front of the line.

