Defence Force confirms BP report of Haitian Migrants intercepted in EXUMA…



Nassau – The Defence Force now reports what BP confirmed yesterday evening. Acting on information received earlier today, Royal Bahamas Defence Force Patrol Craft P-44, coxswained by Chief Petty Officer Theodore Thompson intercepted a Haitian sailing sloop near the Exuma Chain Monday evening.

The 40–ft Haitian sailing vessel was apprehended 6 nautical miles west of Beacon Cay near the top of the Exuma chain of Islands shortly after 6 p.m. Approximately 80 Haitian migrants were aboard the unseaworthy vessel.

Patrol craft P-129 coxswained by Petty Officer Brian Anderson assisted with transporting the migrants, who were brought into the capital. They were turned over to Immigration officials for further processing.



