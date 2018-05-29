Defence Force confirms BP report of Haitian Migrants intercepted in EXUMA…

Haitian migrants waiting at the Defence Force Base to be taken to the Detention Center to be processed by Immigration officials. They were apprehended near Beacon Cay in the Exuma Cays on May 28, 2018.

Nassau – The Defence Force now reports what BP confirmed yesterday evening. Acting on information received earlier today, Royal Bahamas Defence Force Patrol Craft P-44, coxswained by Chief Petty Officer Theodore Thompson intercepted a Haitian sailing sloop near the Exuma Chain Monday evening.

The 40–ft Haitian sailing vessel was apprehended 6 nautical miles west of Beacon Cay near the top of the Exuma chain of Islands shortly after 6 p.m. Approximately 80 Haitian migrants were aboard the unseaworthy vessel.

Patrol craft P-129 coxswained by Petty Officer Brian Anderson assisted with transporting the migrants, who were brought into the capital. They were turned over to Immigration officials for further processing.

Haitian migrants waiting at the Defence Force Base to be taken to the Detention Center to be processed by Immigration officials. They were apprehended near the Exuma Cays on May 28, 2018.

One of the Haitian migrant is being searched by a Defence Force Marine after they were apprehended near the Exuma Cays on May 28, 2018.

