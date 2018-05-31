A reported drowning at Guana Cay in the Abaco



Abaco – Police in Abaco are investigating an apparent drowning on Guana Cay of a 72-year-old male.

Reports are that on Tuesday 30th May 2018, shortly after 4:00pm, police received a report that two males on a 44 ft. vessel, were swimming in the area of Bakers Bay dock on Guana Cay, when the other male was discovered floating in waters.

CPR was rendered but the male victim never regained consciousness. He was later transported to Marsh Harbour Government Clinic and pronounced dead by doctor.

Let’s hope this is not a situation of collecting insurance on the father. US must properly investigate!

We report yinner decide!