Off Duty Police Officer shot in bizarre chase Tonique Darling Highway to Robinson Road…



Nassau – Police are investigating a shooting incident overnight, which has left a police officer with injuries.

Shortly after 2:00am, an off duty police officer was at Primer Avenue off Tonique Williams Darling Highway, when he was approached by two males who attempted to enter his vehicle.

The officer managed to thwart the attempt resulting in the suspects getting into a gold vehicle, which was occupied by other men and made good their escape.

However, the officer pursued the vehicle, which came to a stop at Robinson Road and Lincoln Boulevard.

The men got out of the vehicle and fired at the officer, resulting in him sustaining gunshot injuries.

The officer returned fire with his service issued weapon, however; the men made good their escape on foot. The officer was transported to hospital where he is receiving medical care.

An island wide manhunt has been mounted to apprehend these suspects. It is believed that these person may have been responsible for several armed robberies over the past few weeks.

