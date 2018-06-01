Two die and many injured in tragedy on the Labour Day Parade…

Two die in East Street Hill Labour Day tragedy…dozens injured!

Nassau – Terror stuck on Shirley and East Street North this morning at the Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day Parade as two die and others are injured following a fatality today.

According to report members of the Bahamas Financial Services Union were celebrating in the parade as it entered Shirley Street when a MACK truck driver, who is the son of a bank employee, left the wheel of the truck to dance. It was at that time when the truck went rolling down the hill and mowed down parade goers.

We are learning two of the victims are dead and the truck crushed several other persons. Others suffered serious injuries in the accident.

This is pure negligence!

Now we understand a near riot has erupt at the PMH hospital.

We report yinner decide!