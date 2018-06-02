Guardian Night Editor Devin Francis passes…



Nassau – Bahamas Press bids farewell to Guardian Night Editor Devin Francis.

Devin was previously sports editor. He was humble, talented and dedicated. He had a genuine personality. He was frank, outspoken and quiet, all at the same time. He never hid his faith under the bushel. He was a bold and fearless proclaimer of Jesus Christ. He was a Christian and a brother.

He spent his entire adult life employed at The Nassau Guardian. He was faithful even to the end.

We pray for his family and pray that his soul rest in peace. Amen.

We report yinner decide!

