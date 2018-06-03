Gas prices at the pumps climbed last night by five cents! ESSO at $4.91

Gas prices at the pumps climbed last night by five cents!



Nassau – Bahamians – just hours after getting the 12% VAT hike news and the terror following the Labour Day Parade – are now getting the shock of their lives as GAS PRICES ARE HEADED UP!

BP is the first to report how fuel prices climbed by $0.05 cents last night, coming to $4.91 at the pumps in the capital.

Global instability and increases here at home with the scare of VAT increases have jumped the gun on the people.

Just hours after the Government announcement of increased taxes, BP’s coconut water supplier confirmed he had to drive his prices from $3 to $4 overnight.

Inflation has already kicked in and austerity is the watch word now in the economy!

It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!