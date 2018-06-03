Young woman raped in big day and held against her will – She was released by her attackers around noon…

BREAKING BREAKING BREAKING NEWS – WE HAVE ANOTHER RAPE INCIDENT REPORTED….



Nassau – We have breaking news coming into Bahamas Press, which confirms the Central Detective Unit is investigating another rape incident this morning.

According to our source, her attackers, who took her to an undisclosed location and sexually assaulted her, abducted the young woman. Details of this latest incident are still sketchy.

We understand the victim, who held against her will, was later released around noon. Police have not formally notified the public, as yet but this is the SIXTH incident recorded in so far in weeks.

Police are investigating.

