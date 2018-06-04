Someone tried to kill “Mickey” a car wash man in Fox Hill tonight – He was shot up with an AK-47!



Nassau – Police are investigating another shooting incident in the Fox Hill community, which has left an adult male with serious life-threatening injuries.

We at BP can tell you that just shortly after 6pm the victim who goes by the street name “Mickey” was on Bernard Road when occupants of a silver Nissan March [one a ‘dem lil’ cars again] pulled up on him and open fire; hitting “Mickey” multiple times to the body.

“Mickey” was transported to hospital via private vehicle and we really don’t know his condition because our night nurse on evening duty is on vacation. We know that when he was taken from the scene he was unresponsive at the time, but not dead.

Police tell us they are appealing to the public for any information that can assist in the investigation. Yeah right!

We report yinner decide!