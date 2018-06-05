Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting which has now taken the life of a child….



Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning the morning homicide unfolded on Piper Lane off Palm Beach Street near Wilson Track.

According to sources the child, which is around the age of 5 – 7, was fatally shot in the chest.

Sources confirm that an altercation between two men turned violent, when one of the men produced a gun and started firing. A stray bullet hit the child, who was in his house at the time of the altercation.

The condition of the male and the suspect who brandish the weapon is still unknown. Police are now on the scene.

The child becomes the 43rd victim to die at the hands of another and the second child to die in this way in months.

Crime isn’t down, crime reporting is.

