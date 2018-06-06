DAVIS: More incompetence in the Ministry of Finance?

“Case in point, our Real Property Tax enhancement project identified over 2000 commercial properties in New Providence alone which were not registered for real property tax. Provisions were made for these properties to be registered and taxed which conservatively would account for an additional $30 Million in taxes annually. For some reason, this Government failed to have these properties registered and taxed and now wants poor Bahamians to make up the difference and carry the burden. We must ask why these properties were not registered. Who are the owners? Who stands to benefit?

At the same time the average Bahamian must pay his or her real property taxes. Is this another case of special interest calling the shots or just more incompetence in the Ministry of Finance?”

– Philip Davis, Opposition Leader