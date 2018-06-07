Cabinet confirms Elwood Donaldson as General Manager for WSC

Algernon Cargill being considered for Managing Director post at Bank of Bahamas!



Nassau – Bahamas Press can confirm, following a meeting of the Cabinet, that Acting General Manager Mr. Elwood Donaldson has been confirmed for appointment as General Manager of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

We are learning an application by former NIB Director Algernon Cargill was rejected for the position.

Sources close to the decision tell us, “There is presently an application for Cargill to be considered as Managing Director of Bank of the Bahamas. That process to examine a suitable and qualified person is underway and an announcement will come when that process is complete.”

The Minnis Administration must have lost its marbles to even entertain the likes of Algernon Cargill. They forget why he was removed from the National Insurance Board, eh?

We report yinner decide!