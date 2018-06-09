Another man is dead after being hit twice on Tonique Williams Darling Highway…

This is the sixth recorded traffic fatality recorded for the past week…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting another traffic fatality, the 6th incident in just one week.

According to reports shortly after 2:00am, Saturday, 9th June, 2018, a man was attempting to walk across the southern lane of Tonique Williams Darling Highway, in the area of a local bar, when he was struck by an Acura TSX car and a Dodge Truck. Rolled over twice. It was raining and both drivers didn’t see the victim clearly.

Paramedics were called to the scene and transported the victim to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Both drivers remained on the scene and are assisting police with the investigation. Now this is an accident.

