Double homicide now reported in that Jerome Ave shooting…

Second man has died in hospital from that Jerome Ave. Pyfrom Road morning shooting…



Nassau – BP is confirming now from hospital sources that that second man in that morning shooting incident has died.

We do not have the identities of the victims but now can report both men in that Jerome Ave. shooting this morning has succumbed to their injuries.

BP is reporting the victims to be Malik and Delano Cartwright sons of Lance Cartwright. Both were killed this morning at barber shop on Jerome ave and Pyfrom Road.

Police are investigating.

