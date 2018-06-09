Men gunned down this morning are Melik and Delano Cartwright!

TWO MEN MURDERED WHILE IN THE BARBER CHAIR! This is like the MAFIA movie in the Bahamas!



Nassau – Bahamas Press has now identified both men gunned down this morning. They are Melik and Delano Cartwright sons of murdered man Delanzo Cartwright Sr. aka Lance who was 37 at the time of his murder.

The trial for Lance’s murder began in the court last year.

Cartwright Sr. you should remember was gunned down in a badly riddled the car as he and two other persons were at Walnut Street, Pinewood Gardens. Cartwright Sr. at the time was on bail for murder and armed robbery.

Back in 2015 police posted made a parade photo of Delanzo Cartwright Jr the brother of the victims. He was at the time a wanted man for murder.

Today while on Jerome and Pyfrom Road, inside Supercuts barbershop – where BP sometimes go – both Delano and his brother Melik were shot dead. Police say two men exited a vehicle with hood and mask and opened fire on the men who were in the chair.

Following the double homicide this morning which recorded the 45th and 46th incident of the year, all we say is this: Crime does not pay and justice will prevail in the end.

We report yinner decide!

