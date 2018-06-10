Man shot by robber in upper chest inside his home…



Nassau – Bahamian police are again investigating another shooting incident, [Friday, 9th June, 2018], which has left an adult male with serious injuries.

BP can report that shortly after 11:00pm, a male was at his home on Joe Farrington Road when a man armed with a firearm demanded cash.

The gunman was unsuccessful in obtaining his demand, and therefore he shot the male before running away. The victim was transported to hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition. He was shot to the upper chest.

There are too many unemployed, UNDOCUMENTED rebels walking up and down in the capital! Who is managing this place?

Additionally, residents must not keep their doors open without some system of security in place.

