The Cabinet of the Bahamas has confirmed Garvin Gaskin as DPP!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is confirming a Cabinet Decision to have the position of Director of Public Prosecutions [DPP] filled.

BP has learnt Acting DPP Garvin Gaskin shall be invited this coming Monday at 11am to Government House to be officially sworn in by Her Excellency Dame Marguerite in that position.

The Department of Public Prosecutions is the division of the Office of the Attorney-General that has been authorized by the Attorney-General relative to the execution of the Attorney-General’s constitutional and legal responsibility for the commencement and cessation of criminal prosecutions in The Bahamas.

We wish Mr. Gaskin every success in his appointed role.

We report yinner decide!