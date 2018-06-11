Cabinet Minister Marvin Dames has been called to testify in the Frank Smith bribery trial at 2pm Tuesday!



Nassau – Bahamas Press has Breaking News coming out of the courtroom in the Frank Smith matter.

We can report Cabinet Minister Marvin Dames has been ordered to appear before the court in the trial and is set to appear at 2pm on Tuesday. He shall be under cross-examination by Queens Council KD Knight.

KD. Knight was the counsel who told former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding during cross-examination that the ex-PM was pathologically mendacious, that he had has deceived the people of Jamaica, Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke, the Manatt Phelps and Phillips Commission of Enquiry.

All we are going to tell the sitting Cabinet Minister is this: tell the truth!

Who else will Barbara “Bag Full A Money” force to be called from the Minnis Cabinet?



