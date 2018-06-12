HOMICIDE IN FOX HILL THIS AFTERNOON – CORRECTIONS OFFICER IN INTENSIVE CARE!

1
83

Seven die in Six Days in the capital!

Look how cold killers just gunned down this man in Fox Hill this afternoon. IN THE RAIN! Prison Officer Tameko Major in intensive care. He was shot in chest.

FOX HILL – Bahamas Press is now confirming that the second victim is still alive following that shooting in Fox Hill this afternoon. He was able to be revived.

We can confirm Prisons Correctional Officer Tameko Major is not dead. He was shot to the chest in Fox Hill.

Bernard Anestor died on the scene near a public pump on Cox Street off Grants Street.

This is the third person murdered in less than 12 hours on New Providence. This report confirms the 7th person to be murdered on the streets of the capital alone in just six days. This afternoon Fox Hill homicide recorded this afternoon also records the 2nd homicide in Fox Hill in just 12 hours and the 50th homicide incident recorded in the country for the year.

But according to Minister of National Security Marvin Dames the public should not be alarmed. Yeah right!

We ga put it like this…”Fear is in…Dames is out!”

We report yinner decide!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F S

    The civil war has already started and you are unaware. The crimial Pindling thinking nigga vs. The Harding working civilian. You will not be able to work, play, or shop without fear one of SLOP’s demons won’t blow your fuckin brains out. They have waged a war against you and you are unaware. This PM should have the all law officials search every house hold for arms. Because Frank Minnis, they are better armed than you are. BP is right…..”Code red”….”Red alart”, this is is some serious shit!