HOMICIDE IN FOX HILL THIS AFTERNOON – CORRECTIONS OFFICER IN INTENSIVE CARE!

Seven die in Six Days in the capital!



FOX HILL – Bahamas Press is now confirming that the second victim is still alive following that shooting in Fox Hill this afternoon. He was able to be revived.

We can confirm Prisons Correctional Officer Tameko Major is not dead. He was shot to the chest in Fox Hill.

Bernard Anestor died on the scene near a public pump on Cox Street off Grants Street.

This is the third person murdered in less than 12 hours on New Providence. This report confirms the 7th person to be murdered on the streets of the capital alone in just six days. This afternoon Fox Hill homicide recorded this afternoon also records the 2nd homicide in Fox Hill in just 12 hours and the 50th homicide incident recorded in the country for the year.

But according to Minister of National Security Marvin Dames the public should not be alarmed. Yeah right!

We ga put it like this…”Fear is in…Dames is out!”

