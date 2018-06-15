Duane Sands approved $1.8 million contract to Magic Touch Cleaning without knowledge of the PHA Board, court was told!

Major development in the Barbara Hanna/Frank Smith Case – Duane Sands expected to appear in court at its next sitting on Monday September 3rd, 2018 at Noon!



Nassau – Bahamas Press has now getting the latest in the Frank Smith case – with shocking revelations that Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands personally approved the sizeable contract to Barbara Hanna.

According to testimony from PHA legal advisor Leslie Isaacs, the Board was not aware of the decision that approval had been granted by Minister Sands.

All such contracts must be approved by the Board, but, in this case, the contract was never even referred to the Board.

Evidence confirmed by BP suggests that concerns first arose at the level of the Public Hospitals Authority [PHA] in the awarding of a $1,862,978.16 [One million eight hundred and sixty-two thousand nine hundred and seventy-eight hundred dollars and sixteen cents] cleaning contract to Magic Touch Cleaning Company, which was the company already engulfed in a bribery/extortion case involving former PHA Chairman Frank Smith.

Records show Hanna’s contract had more than tripled by November 1st, 2017.

When asked by defense attorney K. D. Knight, “who can approve contracts?”, Isaacs responded that the Minister could grant approval.

We at BP can now conclude that this must mean that Cabinet may have decided on the contract. Did the Cabinet know?

What is also interesting is all of a sudden the prosecution’s virtual complainant Barbara Hanna, who was told by Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt to return to court on Wednesday, failed to show. Is she well? Hanna also failed to show up in the courtroom today. Why?

We are learning permission is also being considered for Saturday sittings when the case resumes. At which time the court is expected to resume testimony from Ms Hanna, Ms Issacs, BTC’s technical engineer.

The case has been adjourned to September 3rd at noon. At which time Minister Duane Sands is expected to be invited to the stand.

Boy, the Superbowl ain’t gat nothing on this case.

We report yinner decide!



