Nassau – We guess the next Corned Beef Rebellion will be twice as large next time as more Bahamians are sent home in an environment of rising taxes….

BP is reporting that some 100 Bahamians will be laid off from Bahamasair.

Bahamians definitely got what the voted for eh. A government with rank arrogance and contempt for Bahamians.

A swift kick in the butt; sent home by this heartless FNM govt.

Its The Peoples Time ✌🏾