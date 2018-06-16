Fire guts Bimini’s mailboat service Sherece M this afternoon…



Bimini – A serious fire on the island of Bimini this afternoon destroyed the island’s mailboat service and items headed for the capital.

BP learned the fire began sometime just before noon in the kitchen of the Sherece M vessel and quickly spread to tanks and items destined for the capital.

The vessel earlier had been experiencing problems with its crane, which delayed it services to the island this week.

The fire, which gutted the vessel, could mean a delay in services with supplies to the island of Bimini.

Pray for Bimini.

