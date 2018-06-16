Male shot dead as country records the 51st homicide on Crooked Island Street early this morning…



Nassau – Bahamas Press, your only real news online agency working around the clock, has identified the man shot dead in Englerston this morning.

Police are investigating the 51st killing of a man who we only know by his first name Jarad.

According to reports police say shortly after 12:0:00 midnight on Saturday morning, Jarad was standing in front of a bar on Crooked Island Street, when he was shot.

Emergency Medical Services Personnel were called to the scene and attempted to revive the male but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on scene.

We are learning that the victim is not from the area. Sources say he lived in an upscale community in western New Providence, but stayed in the Englerston Andros Ave area. What really happened in this incident is still unknown. Police are investigating.

