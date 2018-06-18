Police officer attempts to suggest that the Carey woman committed suicide?

0
147

Former RBC employee dies in closed Munnings Road this morning. Minnis Government failed her!

Nassau – Wherever we get these dumb police from has to be looked into seriously following his comments on the Munnings Road fatality yesterday.

A traffic officer charged with the investigation into the death of Garvinisha Anastasia Carey was interviewed in the news and the response was incredible.

When asked if he [the officer] believed the fatality victim knew that the roadblock existed, the response was: YES. He believes the deceased driver knew the road was blocked.

Now what kind of dumbness is this happening in the Road Traffic Department of the force?

Could you imagine a woman traveling at speeds far above the speed limit crashes unsuspectingly into a roadblock and she knew the road was blocked?

That officer should not be investigating anything. He clearly does not know anything about a road with little to no lighting or proper alerts to avoid such accidents.

That traffic officer should resign or better still BE FIRED!

We report yinner decide!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR