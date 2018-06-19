Congratulations To Those Who Voted No On The Vat Tax Bill



19 June 2018

The Progressive Liberal Party congratulates its Leader Philip Brave Davis Q C, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin for voting against raising taxes on the Bahamian people. History will record that they were on the right side of the battle.

Also joining them were Parliamentary Secretary Vaughn Miller, Parliamentary Secretary Travis Robinson, MPs Frederick McAlpine and Reece Chipman. They too were on the right side.

We condemn all other FNM Government members for voting to increase the tax burden on their fellow citizens. They stand not only condemned today. History will record on the day they were called upon to stand up for right, they voted to protect their narrow special interests and ended up voting to support wrong over right.

End