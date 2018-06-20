Child drowns on the first day of the summer break at Awawk Cay

Scenes from the drowning Arawak Cay.

Nassau- A child is dead this evening after he was found unresponsive near the water’s edge at Arawak Cay.

This is the first day for school to be closed for the two month long summer break and already a child has drowned.

Police reports say that shortly after 3:00 p.m. Monday, they received information that a child was discovered unresponsive in waters at Arawak Cay, New Providence.

According to intelligence, a male child was at the beach along with a family member and other children when the discovery was made.

All along the beach was loud cries and plenty hollering.

    Deadbeat family member to busy drinking, drugging, or trying to get laid instead of keeping an eye on the child. Now the child is with God while the dumbass family member still living in this shithole hell; serves you right dumbass Pindling thinking nigga.