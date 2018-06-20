Child drowns on the first day of the summer break at Awawk Cay



Nassau- A child is dead this evening after he was found unresponsive near the water’s edge at Arawak Cay.

This is the first day for school to be closed for the two month long summer break and already a child has drowned.

Police reports say that shortly after 3:00 p.m. Monday, they received information that a child was discovered unresponsive in waters at Arawak Cay, New Providence.

According to intelligence, a male child was at the beach along with a family member and other children when the discovery was made.

All along the beach was loud cries and plenty hollering.

We report yinner decide!