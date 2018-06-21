North Eleuthera MP Ricky Mackey to be appointed Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism to replace young Robinson…



Nassau- Breaking news coming in right now to Bahamas Press from the Office of The Prime Minister confirms Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis has invited North Abaco MP Ricky Mackey to assume the post as Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism.

This invitation comes only days after the post was offered to Centreville MP Reece Chipman who declined the office.

Yesterday, PM Minnis fired Travis Robinson, who had served in the position.

The PM is also expected before the week is out to invite the Governor General to appoint to additional persons in the positions of Parliamentary Secretary for Social Services and Urban Development and Chairman of the Hotel Corporation.

PM Minnis stripped both MPs Vaughn Miller and Fredrick McAlpine from those posts.

