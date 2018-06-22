THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER MINNIS IS MANDATORY!!

1
54

PARLIAMENT DECEIVED! WHO MUST RESIGN NOW TO UPHOLD THE WESTMINSTER SYSTEM?

Oban signing on Monday 19th has plenty hidden players who cannot come forth. PM Hubert Minnis and Oban Chairman Peter Kreiger.

Dear Editor:

If based on the rules of The Westminster System of Parliamentary Democracy recently fired Parliamentary Secretaries were dismissed by Prime Minister Minnis for the minor violation of failing to vote in agreement with a “proposed” VAT hike to 12%, then under this same system, Prime Minister, Dr Hubert A.Minnis who deceived the Parliament in the recent Oban signings is also mandatorily required to RESIGN!!!

Deceiving the Parliament and knowingly participating in perpetrating a fraudulent signature to a document which binds the Bahamian people to the contents of the bogus agreement is CRIMINAL!!!

THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER MINNIS IS MANDATORY!!!

Signed,

The Bahamian

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F S

    Mandatory…LMFAO! If you think like a corrupt Pindling thinking nigga, Sicilian Doc if going to kick you the fuck out of his administration. If you are in the pockets of the corrupt PLP, Sicilian Doc is going to kick you the fuck out of his administration. If you misuse the media to mislead our people, Sicilian Doc is going to put you the fuck out of business. If you are caught stealing from his people while in his administration, Sicilian Doc is going to throw you the fuck in jail; any questions dumbass?