Case with $7 Million stolen out of BEC begin and not one newspaper report it? WHY?

FNMs attempt to hide the guilty personalities in BEC THEFT!

Nassau – Well friends the BPL trial where more than $7 million of yinner money, which was fleeced out of the Accounts Department at the elecricity company began in the courts this Wednesday.

BP just got information that the case was going on as no press carried the story nor were reminded that the case had commenced.

We call on da media of the Bahamas to get in the courtroom! Report what is being discussed with the $7million stolen out of the corporation.

Report how all the BPL employees in the middle of the theft were never charged!

Report how those signing and issuing the cheques were never brought to justice!

More than $7 million stolen and the case never reported no where by the press. Imagine dat!

We report yinner decide!

  • F S

    Abusing wife slapper is next dumbass, every PLP crook should be shutting in their pants. The coward ass nigga will rat them all out in a fuckin second to save his own greedy ass.

  • F S

    You think it hasn’t started, you really think the ACU is going to give a PLP ran newspaper any information so you can warn your crooked friends….lol…your stupider than I thought you were; get back your money from Harvard cause your dumb as hell. Why do you think you haven’t heard any comments from the abusing wife slapper lately, fuckin corrupt bad father to busy shredding the evandance.