Three men who crashed in that plane in Eleuthera have all been eulogized…



Florida – Three American men who perished in that twin-engine Cessna crashed which caught fire near the Rock Sound airport has since been eulogized.

According to the FAA Registry, the Cessna was registered out of Spartanburg to 42-year-old Todd Crawford, the owner of Palmetto Grading and Drainage Inc.

Todd Crawford, Daniel McKnight 71-year-old, and Scott Dawson 49-year-old all perished shortly after leaving the airport in Eleuthera.

The aircraft was headed to Florida when the crash occurred. Witnesses said they saw the plane having difficulty before the crash.

Bahamas Press joins our prayers with the family at this most difficult time and we pray that their souls find rest.

