Another traffic fatality recorded Saturday evening…



Nassau – Traffic officers are on scene of a fatal accident where the adult male victim died at PMH at 7:30pm.

The incident unfolded on Foster Street & Boyd Road. BP has not yet identified the victim in this latest incident.

Meanwhile, officers from the Mobile Division conducted road checks throughout the island. Their efforts, which were to educate, reduce crime and minimize the ability of criminals to commit criminal activities resulted in the arrest of 26 persons for outstanding warrants, assaults, possession of dangerous drugs and stealing.

Additionally, 43 drivers were ticketed for various traffic violations.

