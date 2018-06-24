MASSIVE COVERUP OF $7 Million Theft at BPL by Government and Media!

NO Media in Court at BPL massive 7 million dollar theft!



Imagine that: They have one BIG STORY AFTER ANOTHER BIG STORY on the Frank Smith/ Barbara Hanna/ Marvin Dames/ Duane Sands Bribery Matter involving $65,000 in alleged bribes. But in the BEC/BPL matter, which as a theft of OVER 7 MILLION DOLLARS, the public cannot get one headline story from the courts!?

The case began this past Wednesday! WHAT IS THIS COVERUP ABOUT?!

And how is it not one employee at BPL/BEC has been charged in this matter?!

Yinner want protect the former GG relative, eh? Boy, BP watching yinner hard!

YINNER THINK WE FOOL EH?