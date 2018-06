Breaking Now 》》》Prime Minister Hon. HUBERT Minnis has just wrapped up a meeting in Mangrove Cay, Andros this afternoon and he is now enroute to the capital.

The PM tried to discuss VAT but refused to answer any questions. From Transparency to Secrecy!

A resident called BP following the meeting and said, “We are really in a hopeless situation, BP. The PM sounds confused and nor clear. Everyone blind from the PM down over this situation! What we ga do?”

We report yinner decide.