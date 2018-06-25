Shooting in Lizzy – Victim being rushed to hospital..

Nassau – Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press confirms we have another shooting in the capital.

We can tell you a male has been shot in the Elizabeth Estates community just moments ago.

That shot victim we are learning is a male by the name of Trevor Thompson. He is being transported to hospital as we write. He is still alive.

Thompson was shot in the arm. The motive of the shooting is not known at this time. You will not see this update in your daily crime report or in any of the WUTLESS MEDIA DEM!

Crime isn’t down, but crime reporting is.

We report yinner decide!