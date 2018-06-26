Gas station robbed in Exuma



Exuma – Bahamas Press is reporting another major robbery of a gas station on the island of Exuma over the weekend.

Robbers ransacked the operations and completely gutted the store breaking through steel doors to make good their entry. The bandits also removed the station’s entire surveillance system before them making good their escape.

Of course police made no mention of this incident in its crime report -like many other incidents which never are reported. But as yinner knows BP is everywhere and we does find out what gone down.

All we say is this; Crime isn’t down…crime reporting is.

We report yinner decide!