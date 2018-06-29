Cabinet has approved Dr. Nicola Virgill-Rolle as the new Director of NIB…

Chairman Anton Saunders told NIB Board yesterday, “I shall not be returning.” and delivered NIB all its keys…



Nassau – Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr. Nicola Virgill-Rolle as the new NIB Director, BP can now confirm.

Rolle, who is the wife of the country’s decent Governor of the Central Bank, John Rolle, will leave the Office of the Prime Minister to head the country’s Social Security Fund [NIB]. She will replace former Director Patricia Hermanns who tendered her resignation effective June 15th, 2018.

Virgill-Rolle, back in 2013, served as the Director of Financial Services at the Ministry of Financial Services and recently served as The Bahamas’ Director of Economic Planning out of the Office of the Prime Minister. She spearheaded the country National Development Plan project 2040.

Bahamas Press can confirm an emergency NIB Board meeting ratified Vigill-Rolle’s appointment on Thursday afternoon.

BP is also learning the Cabinet will appoint a new Chairman of NIB as all Government Boards fall away at the end of the month. Chairman Anton Saunders is the present Chairman of NIB Board. Following the emergency meeting yesterday Saunders and his deputy delivered his keys to the Executive Management at NIB and commented, “I shall not be returning.”

