Elise Delancy set to replace Jack Thompson as Permanent Secretary in-charge of the Office of The Prime Minister!

Nassau – A major shuffle of Permanent Secretaries will see the removal of PS Jack Thompson from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Thompson is headed to The Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture to head up that Ministry.

Elise Delancy, who also on many occasions served as Acting Cabinet Secretary, will replace Thompson, according to sources.

Delancy is a highly intelligent and competent professional who served many years as an educator in the public service. She is proficient and will prove to be a real asset in the realignment of the Minnis Government.

We at BP believe that, had PM Minnis had strong, competent advice from the technocrats charged with protecting the system, the OBAN Scandal would have never made it past the desk of the janitor inside the OPM. Thompson didn’t protect Minnis at all, nor did the AG!

And so, as PM Minnis axes, chaps and shuffles, we say this has been a long time coming!

We report yinner decide!