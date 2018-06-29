Two female guests say they were raped on Harbour Island while on the beach 2am in the morning



Eleuthera – Police on Harbour Island are reporting the incident of two sexual assaults in that part of the country.

Information confirm that sometime around midnight and 2am, the girls were on a beach when they were allegedly indecently assaulted by two Bahamian men.

We are learning that both men who are residents on the island have been arrested.

We are hearing charges of rape; unlawful sexual intercourse or indecent assault could result from police investigations. But everyone is tightlipped on the developments.

Meanwhile we are learning of drowning of a Asian women in the Berry Islands. He body was discovered floating around 11am Thursday.

She was discovered unresponsive in waters off Great Sturrup Cay. She was pronounced dead at the local clinic on the island.

