One die in that Barraterre Exuma Boating Explosion – Captain failed to have tour vessel INSURED!



PMH UPDATE: EXUMA BOAT ACCIDENT – ONE VICTIM HAS DIED – AND THE BOAT CAPTAIN HAD NO DAMN INSURANCE…

At approximately 11:22am on Saturday 30th June, 2018, The Princess Margaret Hospital activated its Mass Casualty protocol in response to the reported Boating accident in Barretarre, Exuma, Bahamas.

Out of the 12 persons injured in the accident, Six (6) were transported via EMS Air Ambulance Services to the Accident & Emergency Department, PMH, where they were assessed by a team of physicians and treated according to their needs. Four (4) were transported by U.S Coast Guard with the assistance of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force to Clear Water, Florida for treatment. One (1) person was fatally injured.

The Princess Margaret Hospital in conjunction with its healthcare partners in the Department of Public Health facilitated care for the injured in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and the U.S. Embassy.

Management at the Princess Margaret Hospital wishes to thank members of the public for their patience regarding the delivery of scheduled services at this time.