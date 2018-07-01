Some Seven Cabinet Ministers to be affected in PM Minnis’ shakeup of the Executive…

Major Shakeups in the Minnis-Led Government!



Nassau – Bahamas Press now has breaking news as we write which we know will realign the present composition of the Cabinet of the Bahamas.

BP can tell you Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Alexander Minnis right now is meeting individually with Cabinet Ministers, informing them of his changes.

BP can tell you some seven Cabinet portfolio adjustments will be made in this shakeup of the Government.

Social Services Minister Lanisha Rolle went to Christian Life Church in Seabreeze this morning to pray with the saints. We understand it is highly possible that Rolle could be at the centre of this Cabinet shakeup exercise.

There is much consternation in the room. Ministers are fretting, shaken and scared. PM Minnis, known by BP as the BLACK MAMBA of Bahamian politics, is about to strike right around his Cabinet Room.

Also a major shuffle with Permanent Secretaries will compliment the Cabinet changes. Many of those changes have already been decided on.

We know Renward Wells will be appointed the New Minister for Works. This decision is finalized. As we get the details we shall share. But we know some seven members will be affected in the change.

With Wells headed to Works, it means Desmond Bannister is headed somewhere inside or outside the room.

Bannister has been somewhere in Europe for several weeks now and no one can say why.

We report yinner decide